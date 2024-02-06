Guardian Angel chool third quarter

Guardian Angel School
Super Students
Kindergarten: Elaina Hahn, Liam LeGrand, Dylan Levan, Sadler Mattingly.
1st grade: Everett David, Harper Gadberry, Baker Mattingly, Ashtyn Pobst, Kyla Rains, Riley Ramsey, Veronica Seyer.
2nd grade: Gianna LeGrand.
3rd grade: Dane Loper, Rylie Priggel, Adisyn Seabaugh, Kasyn Seabaugh.
A Honor Roll
4th grade: Jonah Dirnberger, Porter Gadberry, Eva LeGrand.
5th grade: Ava Forehand, Reid Hobbs, Amelia LeGrand, Ryder Siebert.
6th grade: Parker Bryant, Altyn Timlin.
7th grade: Gabe Dirnberger, Owen Forehand, Cooper Senciboy.
8th grade: Dalaini Bryant, Logan Dame, Courtney Dirnberger, Thomas Dittmer, Taylor Hobbs, Sophie Priggel, Riley Schlosser, Daley Siebert, Connor Watkins, Haley Webb, Nathaniel Woods,
B Honor Roll
4th grade: Weston Woods,
5th grade: Cooper Bryant, Cora Woods,
6th grade: Michael Eftink,
8th grade: Kara Eftink, Kyle Eftink, Lawson Hahn, Drew Pobst, Seth Reed,
