All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsApril 20, 2019

Guardian Angel chool third quarter

Guardian Angel School Super Students Kindergarten: Elaina Hahn, Liam LeGrand, Dylan Levan, Sadler Mattingly. 1st grade: Everett David, Harper Gadberry, Baker Mattingly, Ashtyn Pobst, Kyla Rains, Riley Ramsey, Veronica Seyer. 2nd grade: Gianna LeGrand...

Guardian Angel School

Super Students

Kindergarten: Elaina Hahn, Liam LeGrand, Dylan Levan, Sadler Mattingly.

1st grade: Everett David, Harper Gadberry, Baker Mattingly, Ashtyn Pobst, Kyla Rains, Riley Ramsey, Veronica Seyer.

2nd grade: Gianna LeGrand.

3rd grade: Dane Loper, Rylie Priggel, Adisyn Seabaugh, Kasyn Seabaugh.

A Honor Roll

4th grade: Jonah Dirnberger, Porter Gadberry, Eva LeGrand.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

5th grade: Ava Forehand, Reid Hobbs, Amelia LeGrand, Ryder Siebert.

6th grade: Parker Bryant, Altyn Timlin.

7th grade: Gabe Dirnberger, Owen Forehand, Cooper Senciboy.

8th grade: Dalaini Bryant, Logan Dame, Courtney Dirnberger, Thomas Dittmer, Taylor Hobbs, Sophie Priggel, Riley Schlosser, Daley Siebert, Connor Watkins, Haley Webb, Nathaniel Woods,

B Honor Roll

4th grade: Weston Woods,

5th grade: Cooper Bryant, Cora Woods,

6th grade: Michael Eftink,

8th grade: Kara Eftink, Kyle Eftink, Lawson Hahn, Drew Pobst, Seth Reed,

Story Tags
Honor Rolls
Advertisement
Related
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Police report 11-8-24
RecordsNov. 7
Police report 11-8-24
Fire report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Fire report 11-7-24
Police report 11-7-24
RecordsNov. 6
Police report 11-7-24
Fire report 11-2-24
RecordsNov. 1
Fire report 11-2-24
Police report 11-2-24
RecordsNov. 1
Police report 11-2-24
Fire report 11-1-24
RecordsNov. 1
Fire report 11-1-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy