RecordsJuly 6, 2019

Groshong - 55 years

Charles M. and Marilyn Groshong of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary on July 11. They were married July 11, 1964, at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Chicago. Monsignor Matthew Canning performed the ceremony. Judy Krempel was maid of honor and Dennis Romanczyk was best man...

Mr. and Mrs. Charles M. Groshong
Mr. and Mrs. Charles M. Groshong

Charles M. and Marilyn Groshong of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary on July 11.

They were married July 11, 1964, at St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Chicago. Monsignor Matthew Canning performed the ceremony. Judy Krempel was maid of honor and Dennis Romanczyk was best man.

The couple has two children, Debra (Todd) Alexander and Charles J. (Pamela) Groshong. They also have six grandchildren, Casey (Brandon) Kuehn, Maria (Brendan) Adams, Payton Alexander, Ethan Groshong, Maggie Groshong and Grace Groshung and one great-grandchild, Evelyn Kuehn.

