March 28, 2020
Goodin-65 years
Mr. and Mrs. James Goodin of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Feb. 25, 2020. On Feb. 25, 1955, Carolyn Joyce Abernathy and James Oliver Goodin were married at Grace United Methodist Church. The Rev. George Heslar performed the ceremony...
Mr. and Mrs. James Goodin of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Feb. 25, 2020.

On Feb. 25, 1955, Carolyn Joyce Abernathy and James Oliver Goodin were married at Grace United Methodist Church. The Rev. George Heslar performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Abernathy, and the groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Oliver Goodin.

Their attendants were Margaret Rasche Rosenthal and Oliver Goodin, brother of the groom.

The couple has three children, Robyn Goodin Gross, Dana Goodin Vanoni and Ret. Col. Michael Goodin. They also have five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

