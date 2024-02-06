Goodin-65 years

Mr. and Mrs. James Goodin of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Feb. 25, 2020.

On Feb. 25, 1955, Carolyn Joyce Abernathy and James Oliver Goodin were married at Grace United Methodist Church. The Rev. George Heslar performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Abernathy, and the groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Oliver Goodin.