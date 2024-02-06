All sections
RecordsDecember 17, 2022

Gilbert-70 years

Paul and Janis Gilbert had their first date attending Showboat at the St. Louis Muny in the summer of 1952. Six months later, on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, 1952, they were married in Illmo. This year they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. After they were married, they lived in St. ...

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Gilbert
Mr. and Mrs. Paul Gilbert

Paul and Janis Gilbert had their first date attending Showboat at the St. Louis Muny in the summer of 1952. Six months later, on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, 1952, they were married in Illmo. This year they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

After they were married, they lived in St. Louis. While Paul served in the U.S. Navy and later attended law school at Washington University, Janis worked at Wagner Electric. Eventually, Paul became partner at the law firm of Thomasson, Dickerson, Gilbert and Cook, and the couple moved back to Cape Girardeau, where they continue to live.

Paul and Janis raised two sons, Jeff Gilbert of Las Vegas and Greg Gilbert of San Diego, and a daughter, Tammy Bodenschatz of Cape Girardeau. They have two grandsons and a great-granddaughter.

Throughout their marriage, they have shared mutual hobbies. They were avid golfers and bridge players for many years and still play bridge and other games several times a week. They even play an online family Rummy game almost every night. They each feel lucky to be married to their best friend!

