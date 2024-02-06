Gilbert-70 years

Paul and Janis Gilbert had their first date attending Showboat at the St. Louis Muny in the summer of 1952. Six months later, on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, 1952, they were married in Illmo. This year they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

After they were married, they lived in St. Louis. While Paul served in the U.S. Navy and later attended law school at Washington University, Janis worked at Wagner Electric. Eventually, Paul became partner at the law firm of Thomasson, Dickerson, Gilbert and Cook, and the couple moved back to Cape Girardeau, where they continue to live.