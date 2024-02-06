Gibbs - 50 years

Bill and Karen Gibbs of Scott City are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday.
Bill and the former Karen Caldwell were married Sunday, June 13, 1971, at Red Star Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Earl Tharp performed the ceremony.
The couple have three children, Scott (Laurie) Gibbs, Christopher (Amy) Gibbs and Emily (Drew) Witvoet, who blessed them with nine grandchildren.
