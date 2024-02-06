All sections
RecordsJune 12, 2021

Gibbs - 50 years

Bill and Karen Gibbs of Scott City are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday. Bill and the former Karen Caldwell were married Sunday, June 13, 1971, at Red Star Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Earl Tharp performed the ceremony.

Mr. and Mrs. Bill Gibbs
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Gibbs

Bill and Karen Gibbs of Scott City are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Bill and the former Karen Caldwell were married Sunday, June 13, 1971, at Red Star Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Earl Tharp performed the ceremony.

The couple have three children, Scott (Laurie) Gibbs, Christopher (Amy) Gibbs and Emily (Drew) Witvoet, who blessed them with nine grandchildren.

Anniversaries

