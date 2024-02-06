All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsNovember 27, 2021

Gainey-50 years

Tim and Debbie Gainey of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, Nov. 27, with a dinner at their home. Gainey and the former Debbie Payne were married Nov. 27, 1971, at First Baptist Church in Morehouse, Missouri. The Rev. Dale Amos performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Terri Gainey Tracey, sister of the groom, and Tom Gaubatz...

Mr. and Mrs. Tim Gainey
Mr. and Mrs. Tim Gainey

Tim and Debbie Gainey of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, Nov. 27, with a dinner at their home.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Gainey and the former Debbie Payne were married Nov. 27, 1971, at First Baptist Church in Morehouse, Missouri. The Rev. Dale Amos performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Terri Gainey Tracey, sister of the groom, and Tom Gaubatz.

The couple has one daughter, Kimberly (John) Barnard of Jackson. They also have three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Story Tags
Anniversaries

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Fire report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 19
Fire report 10-19-24
Fire report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 18
Fire report 10-18-24
Police report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 17
Police report 10-18-24
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy