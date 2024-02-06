Gainey-50 years

Tim and Debbie Gainey of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, Nov. 27, with a dinner at their home.
Gainey and the former Debbie Payne were married Nov. 27, 1971, at First Baptist Church in Morehouse, Missouri. The Rev. Dale Amos performed the ceremony. Their attendants were Terri Gainey Tracey, sister of the groom, and Tom Gaubatz.
The couple has one daughter, Kimberly (John) Barnard of Jackson. They also have three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
