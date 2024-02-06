Franklin Elementary School first quarter

Franklin Elementary School
A Honor Roll
Jayden Chavez, Carius Davis, Samuel Huntington, Shaunessy Jones, Sa'moni Maida, Alex Murillo, Inge Porter, A'Zyia Wheatley, Jale'el Whitaker, Vian Edgecombe, Dante Hensley, Benji Palermo, Mixtli Chanocua, Desmond June, William Murillo-Cerrano, Khloe Younce, Robbie Huntington, Nataya Williams, Cora McCord, Sammatha Arnold, Aiden Esparza, Milton Baldwin, Neena Bibbs, Kenzie Emeerson, Paula Jo Wigfall-Safford, Deah Trice.
B Honor Roll
Brandalynn Banks, Payge Cox, Je'Caryous Johnson, Cameron McGoy, Orielle Davis, Chanelle Davis, Colton Roberts, Austin Sea, Tyler Armour, Camiel McGoy, Amaiyah Edwards, Jazmine Green, Mivea MaGee, Tyson McMath, Zachary Thiele, AnnaBella Woods, Khloe Gonzales, Houston Porter, Willie Henderson, Tremil Liddell, Daniel Welker, Dahlia Robbins, Makayla Dobbs, Travis Ray, Demonte Johnson, Bryanna Figuero, Zion Triplett, William Harless, Ashani Lewis, Amarieyauna Moore.
