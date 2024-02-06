Franklin Elementary School 4th quarter

Franklin Elementary School
A Honor Roll
Gabriel Weimer, Laila Finley, Janessa Southall, Jack Zhang, Hadley Browne, Cameron Patterson, Cheyenne Austin, Jennifer Morales, Haley McGuire, Sally Li, Savannah Harmon, Karma Liv-Brooke, Joseph Coonts, Jaylen Benson, Nahshon Burton, Amber Gorham, Amiyah Mackins, Noah Miller, Marlette Southall, Demarious Tate-Sproles, Lily Lord, Jamie Pratt, Gabrielle Schafer, Breijon Clemons, Kyle DeWeese, Anthony Distefano, Leilani Hall, Bryce Harris, Lapaige Hughes, Michaela Mahurin, Kathy Zhang, Jaden Washington, Alexis Price, DJawson Greene.
B Honor Roll
Alaina Parsons, Lucy Shamblim, Keyton Thomas, Shalie McGuire, Kameron Bird, Jailah Benson, Joshua Guyton, Kaylee May, Armonee Moser, Parker Wolf, Layla Masterson, Ashley Delgado, Pierce Blattner, Peyton Banks.
