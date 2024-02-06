All sections
RecordsJuly 11, 2017

Franklin Elementary School 4th quarter

Franklin Elementary School

A Honor Roll

Gabriel Weimer, Laila Finley, Janessa Southall, Jack Zhang, Hadley Browne, Cameron Patterson, Cheyenne Austin, Jennifer Morales, Haley McGuire, Sally Li, Savannah Harmon, Karma Liv-Brooke, Joseph Coonts, Jaylen Benson, Nahshon Burton, Amber Gorham, Amiyah Mackins, Noah Miller, Marlette Southall, Demarious Tate-Sproles, Lily Lord, Jamie Pratt, Gabrielle Schafer, Breijon Clemons, Kyle DeWeese, Anthony Distefano, Leilani Hall, Bryce Harris, Lapaige Hughes, Michaela Mahurin, Kathy Zhang, Jaden Washington, Alexis Price, DJawson Greene.

B Honor Roll

Alaina Parsons, Lucy Shamblim, Keyton Thomas, Shalie McGuire, Kameron Bird, Jailah Benson, Joshua Guyton, Kaylee May, Armonee Moser, Parker Wolf, Layla Masterson, Ashley Delgado, Pierce Blattner, Peyton Banks.

Honor Rolls
