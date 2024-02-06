Franklin Elementary School 1st quarter

A Honor Roll
Miranda Babers, Rita Feng, Leora Bowden, I'Aria Blackmon, Abigail Coonts, Elias Lawson, Jazzalynne Cole, Laila Finley, Janessa Southall, Cameron Patterson, Mearii Adamson, Bryce Harris, Ashley Delgado, Keyton Thomas, Sivan Bowden, Breijon Clemons, Alondra Gonzalez-Munoz, Layla Masterson, Brianna West, Jalyrics Bohnert, Jaidan Matthews, Mason Goodwin, Cartez Wallace, Camielle Wersel, Marquand Bell, Levi Hogan, Hadley Browne, Atticus Harper, Shalie McGuire, Gabrielle Schafer, TyJah Pattin, ZaMaya Joseph, Jayden Johnson
B Honor Roll
Morelia Chanocua, Brayden Kneezle, Nazaryi Meehan, Zy'Carion Pruitt, Dekyra Watson, Nate Borders, Ella Bruce, Zeus Ward, Jordan Smith, Kalissa Cole, Kenya Crowder, Anthony DiStefano, Nia Duke, Javion Hamilton-Smith, Kristopher Lilly, Lillian Lord, Michaela Mahurin, Trenton Medlock, Alaina Parsons, Rieley Rutherford, Lucy Shamblin, Maycee Williams, Judith Ambrosio-Lorenzo, Shammah Boyce, Keegan Primer, Kylie Reavis, NaKaya Speakman, Jamie Pratt, Karsin Pierce, Dashandria Wiseman, Jeremy Volker, Joseph Arrington, Kyle DeWeese, Lapaige Hughes
