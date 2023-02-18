All sections
Records
Frank - 50 years
Jim and Vicki Frank of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, Feb. 18,2023. Jim and the former Vicki Vogel were married Feb. 17, 1973, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville Missouri. The Rev. W.F. Neumann officiated the ceremony...
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Frank
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Frank

Jim and Vicki Frank of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, Feb. 18,2023.

Jim and the former Vicki Vogel were married Feb. 17, 1973, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville Missouri. The Rev. W.F. Neumann officiated the ceremony.

Mr. and Mrs. Jim Frank
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Frank
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Frank
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Frank

They have two children, Victoria Feichtinger (Craig) of Collinsville, Ilinois, and John Frank (Lindsay) of Saint Peters, Missouri. They also have seven grandchildren, Molly, Emily, Charlotte, and Frank Feichtinger and Henry, Heidi and Phoebe Frank.

They enjoy traveling and spending time with their grandchildren.

Jim and Vicki feel very blessed for their many years together.

