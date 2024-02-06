Francis-65 years

They then went to the Nutrition Center in Marble Hill where Jay's Restaurant catered the meal. A reception was held from 2 to 4 p.m. with approximately 100 family and friends attending.

Their son, Rick, performed the renewal of vows and their daughter, Kathy, sang their song when dating, "Young Love." Great-granddaughter, Elsy, read a poem her grandmother, Karen, had written for her parents. Karen was unable to attend due to illness of her husband, Bill.

Kelly and Wanda feel very blessed and want to thank all of their family and friends who attended and for all the many cards they received.