Francis-65 years

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Kelly and Wanda Francis of Marble Hill celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Sept. 18.
Francis and the former Wanda Barks were married Sept. 15, 1957. They have three children, Rick (Chris) Francis of Perryville, Missouri; Karen (Bill) Choate of Gulf Shores, Alabama; and Kathy (Jeff) Irvin of Leopold, Missouri. They also have 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and are expecting another one in February. Most of these attended church Sunday morning at Scopus Church of Christ.
They then went to the Nutrition Center in Marble Hill where Jay's Restaurant catered the meal. A reception was held from 2 to 4 p.m. with approximately 100 family and friends attending.
Their son, Rick, performed the renewal of vows and their daughter, Kathy, sang their song when dating, "Young Love." Great-granddaughter, Elsy, read a poem her grandmother, Karen, had written for her parents. Karen was unable to attend due to illness of her husband, Bill.
Kelly and Wanda feel very blessed and want to thank all of their family and friends who attended and for all the many cards they received.
