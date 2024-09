Records June 8, 2019

Forsythe - 50 years

Robert and Bettie Forsythe of Scott City celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 1. They were married June 1, 1969, at the United Methodist Church in Nevada, Missouri. The couple has two children, Natalie (Tony) Mays and David (Julie) Forsythe. They also have four grandchildren, Kelsey and Chloe Mays and Emily and Ethan Forsythe...