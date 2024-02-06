Former Cape Girardeau councilman Rhett Pierce has been indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of drug possession with intent to distribute and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to the indictment documents, the grand jury alleges in the second count that Pierce was an “unlawful user of a controlled substance” and possessed two Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistols. The second count stated the firearms were “shipped and transported in interstate commerce”.

Records indicate the indictment was handed down Tuesday, Oct. 1.

According to a motion for pre-trial detention document, Sayler Fleming, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, motioned the court to order Pierce to be detained while pending trial.

The document states when Pierce was arrested Sept. 27 after he allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine, he "repeatedly" asked how he could make this case go away and what judge or prosecutor could make that happen.