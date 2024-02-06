Ford - 50 years

Elmer and Sherry Ford of Jackson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 14 with a cruise to Alaska and Niagara Falls in 2019 and a trip to Branson, Missouri, with their children and grandchildren in July 2020.
Ford and the former Sherry Dillworth were married Aug. 14, 1970, at Southside Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Charles Marshall conducted the ceremony. Their attendants were Brenda Colvin, sister of the bride, and Billy Ford, brother of the groom.
Sherry is a retired school teacher and Elmer was a truck driver for Kasten Masonry in Jackson.
The couple has two children, Laura (Rick) Chambless and Mike (Sherry) Ford, all of Jackson. They have five grandchildren, Avery, Tyson and Mitchell Ford and Matt and Nick Chambless.
