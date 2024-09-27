All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
RecordsSeptember 27, 2024
Fire report 9-28-24
Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. responded to multiple calls on Sept. 25-26, including medical assists, hazardous conditions, and fire alarms. Key incidents occurred on Boxwood Drive, South Kingshighway, and Sheridan Drive.
story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

September 25

• Medical assists were made at 7 a.m. on Boxwood Drive; 3:13 p.m. on South Kingshighway; 7:12 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; and 7:59 p.m. on North Frederick Street.

• At 10:12 a.m., hazardous condition call on Sheridan Drive.

• At 12:04 p.m., fire alarm on South Mount Auburn Road.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

• At 1:37 p.m., fire alarm on South Ellis Street.

September 26

• Medical assists were made at 6:09 a.m. on Linden Street; 4:24 p.m. on South Kingshighway; 4:44 p.m. on Boxwood Drive; and 8:21 p.m. on Longview Drive.

• At 4:44 p.m., hazardous condition call on Jefferson Avenue.

Story Tags
fire reports
Advertisement
Related
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repa...
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Police report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Police report 9-26-24
Fire report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Fire report 9-26-24
Fire report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Fire report 9-25-24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
RecordsSep. 24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
Police report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-25-24
Police report 9-24-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-24-24
Out of the past: Sept. 22
RecordsSep. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 21
RecordsSep. 20
Out of the past: Sept. 21
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy