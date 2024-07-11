Fire report 11-7-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Nov. 5

• Medical assists were made at 11:24 a.m. on Lochinvar Lane; 1:21 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; 2:08 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; 5:39 p.m. on North Fountain Street; 6:23 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; and 6:41 p.m. on Bellevue Street.

• At 10:14 a.m., commercial fire on Vantage Drive.