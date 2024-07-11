Fire report 11-7-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Nov. 5
• Medical assists were made at 11:24 a.m. on Lochinvar Lane; 1:21 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; 2:08 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; 5:39 p.m. on North Fountain Street; 6:23 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; and 6:41 p.m. on Bellevue Street.
• At 10:14 a.m., commercial fire on Vantage Drive.
• At 5:14 p.m., commercial fire on North Sprigg Street.
• At 6:42 p.m., fire alarm on North Cape Rock Drive.
• At 9:48 p.m., fire alarm on Themis Street.
• At 10:48 p.m., fire alarm on Towers Circle.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.