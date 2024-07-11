All sections
RecordsNovember 6, 2024

Fire report 11-7-24

Cape Girardeau Fire Department tackled multiple incidents on Nov. 5, including medical assists and commercial fires. Key responses included fires on Vantage Drive and North Sprigg Street.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Nov. 5

• Medical assists were made at 11:24 a.m. on Lochinvar Lane; 1:21 p.m. on South Sprigg Street; 2:08 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; 5:39 p.m. on North Fountain Street; 6:23 p.m. on South West End Boulevard; and 6:41 p.m. on Bellevue Street.

• At 10:14 a.m., commercial fire on Vantage Drive.

• At 5:14 p.m., commercial fire on North Sprigg Street.

• At 6:42 p.m., fire alarm on North Cape Rock Drive.

• At 9:48 p.m., fire alarm on Themis Street.

• At 10:48 p.m., fire alarm on Towers Circle.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

image
