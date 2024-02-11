All sections
RecordsNovember 1, 2024

Fire report 11-2-24

Cape Girardeau Fire Department's recent activity includes multiple medical assists and hazardous condition responses Oct. 30 and 31. Key locations: South Broadview St., William St. and North Henderson Ave.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Oct. 30

• Medical assists were made at 11:34 a.m. on South Broadview Street; 3:16 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 3:32 p.m. on William Street; and 6:14 p.m. on William Street.

• Hazardous condition calls were made at 10:13 a.m. on North Henderson Avenue; 12:46 p.m. on Hildale Circle.

• At 4:18 p.m., mutual aid on South Sprigg Street.

Oct. 31

• Medical assists were made at 7:17 a.m. on South Spring Avenue; 11:39 a.m. on William Street; 3:14 p.m. on Dunklin Street;

• Hazardous conditions calls were made at 2:18 p.m on North Spanish Street; 8:45 p.m. on South Frederick Street.

