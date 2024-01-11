All sections
RecordsNovember 1, 2024

Fire report 11-1-24

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department reported medical assists and hazardous condition calls Oct. 30, including multiple incidents on William Street and mutual aid on South Sprigg Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Oct. 30

• Medical assists were made at 11:34 a.m. on South Broadview Street; 3:16 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 3:32 p.m. on William Street; 6:14 p.m. on William Street.

• Hazardous condition calls were made at 10:13 a.m. on North Henderson Avenue; 12:46 p.m. on Hildale Circle.

• At 4:18 p.m., mutual aid on South Sprigg Street.

Cape Girardeau Fire Department

