Fire report 11-1-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.
Oct. 30
• Medical assists were made at 11:34 a.m. on South Broadview Street; 3:16 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 3:32 p.m. on William Street; 6:14 p.m. on William Street.
• Hazardous condition calls were made at 10:13 a.m. on North Henderson Avenue; 12:46 p.m. on Hildale Circle.
• At 4:18 p.m., mutual aid on South Sprigg Street.
