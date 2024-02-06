All sections
RecordsOctober 25, 2024

Fire report 10-26-24

Cape Girardeau Fire Department tackled medical assists, hazardous conditions, and fire alarms from Oct. 22-24, including a residential fire and a vehicle fire.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the following calls.

Oct. 22

• Medical assists were made 9:21 a.m. on Broadway; 11:14 a.m. on Walnut Street; 10:03 p.m. on South Main Street; 1:31 p.m. on Perryville Road; 2:20 p.m. on Christine Street; 3:04 p.m. on William Street; 3:34 pm. on Pioneer Drive; and 4:02 p.m. on Normal Avenue.

• Hazardous condition calls were made at 9:11 a.m. on Themis Street; 6:11 p.m. at Themis Street and North Silver Springs Road; and 6:48 p.m. at Morgan Oak and South Sprigg streets.

• At 9:58 p.m., fire alarm on Broadway.

Oct. 23

• Medical assists were made at 7:31 a.m. on South Ellis Street; 11:49 a.m. on Towers Circle; 11:57 a.m. on State Highway 177; 2:35 p.m. on North Sprigg Street; and 5:17 p.m. on Sheridan Drive.

• Hazardous condition calls were made at 1:10 a.m. on South Spring Avenue; 3 a.m. on Stoddard Street.

• At 7:18 a.m., vehicle fire at Big Bend Road and Lexington Avenue.

• At 10:45 a.m., residential fire on Heywood Meadows.

• At 9:29 p.m., fire alarm on Wheelwright Drive.

October 24

• Medical assists were made at 3:07 a.m. on North Park Avenue; 10:29 a.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; 1:59 p.m. on South Mount Auburn Road; and 5:33 p.m. on Country Club Drive.

• At 3:27 a.m., fire alarm on Independence Street.

• At 8:34 a.m., fire alarm on William Street.

Cape Girardeau Fire Department
