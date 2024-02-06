All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
RecordsJune 1, 2019
Felker - 50 years
Russell and Suellyn Felker of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a party on June 15 at the Cape Girardeau Country Club. John Russell Felker and the former Suellyn Jane Thomas were married June 7, 1969, in Quincy, Illinois...
Mr. and Mrs. Russell Felker
Mr. and Mrs. Russell Felker

Russell and Suellyn Felker of Cape Girardeau will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a party on June 15 at the Cape Girardeau Country Club.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

John Russell Felker and the former Suellyn Jane Thomas were married June 7, 1969, in Quincy, Illinois.

The couple has four children, John (Monique) Felker of Medinah, Illinois, Brent (Cory Nakasui) Felker of Kingston, New York, Robert Felker of Chicago and Shannon (Tim) Morgan of Leicester, North Carolina. The couple also has five grandchildren, Michael Felker, Tyler Felker, Daniel Felker, Joanna Morgan and Emily Morgan.

Story Tags
Anniversaries
Advertisement
Related
RecordsSep. 25
Police report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Fire report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 24
Fire report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Police report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-25-24
Police report 9-24-24
RecordsSep. 24
Police report 9-24-24
Out of the past: Sept. 22
RecordsSep. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 22
Out of the past: Sept. 21
RecordsSep. 20
Out of the past: Sept. 21
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
RecordsSep. 20
Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for concrete repairs
Out of the past: Sept. 18
RecordsSep. 18
Out of the past: Sept. 18
Out of the past: Sept. 14
RecordsSep. 15
Out of the past: Sept. 14
Out of the past: Sept. 13
RecordsSep. 14
Out of the past: Sept. 13
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy