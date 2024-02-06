Essner -- 70 years

Raymond and Marian Essner of Kelso, Missouri, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on July 8.
Essner and the former Marian Ressel were married July 8, 1947, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Kelso.
The couple has five children, Danny (Debbie) Essner of Cape Girardeau, David Essner of Kelso, Dennis (Becky) Essner of Kelso, Doug (Leslie) Essner of Cape Girardeau and Donna (Chris) Scherer of Kelso.
The couple also has 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, plus one on the way.
