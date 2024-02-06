Enderle - 50 years

Steve and Dee Enderle of Cape Girardeau were honored Oct. 5 with an Elvis-themed 50th wedding anniversary party hosted by their children, Tammy and Mark Ahlvin and Scott and Sarah Enderle.
Friends and family were treated to good food, music, Elvis cake and two appearances by Elvis. Thanks to all who came and helped the couple celebrate.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.