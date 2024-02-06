All sections
Records
October 12, 2019

Enderle - 50 years

Mr. and Mrs. Steve Enderle
Mr. and Mrs. Steve Enderle

Steve and Dee Enderle of Cape Girardeau were honored Oct. 5 with an Elvis-themed 50th wedding anniversary party hosted by their children, Tammy and Mark Ahlvin and Scott and Sarah Enderle.

Friends and family were treated to good food, music, Elvis cake and two appearances by Elvis. Thanks to all who came and helped the couple celebrate.

