RecordsJuly 18, 2020

Elders-60 years

Paul James and Judith Ann Elders of Scott City celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary July 16. Elders and the former Judith Crossen were married July 16, 1960. The couple has two children, Paula Harrell of Memphis, Tennesseee, and Gary Elders of Scott City. They also have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren...

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Elders

Paul James and Judith Ann Elders of Scott City celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary July 16.

Elders and the former Judith Crossen were married July 16, 1960.

The couple has two children, Paula Harrell of Memphis, Tennesseee, and Gary Elders of Scott City. They also have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

