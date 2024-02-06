Egyptian Middle School third quarter

Egyptian Middle School
High Honor Roll
6th grade: Jesse Armnhart, Wyatt Goines, Macen Henderson, Ashlee Kaegi, John Livingston, Avery Parker, Taylor Thompson.
7th grade: Brayden Bagby, Owen Gibson, Vanessa Greenley, Reece Turner.
8th grade: Sky Burton, Lacie Goines, Bailey Greable.
Honor Roll
6th grade: Emily Greable, Chesleigh Miller, Kambria Ressel, Journey Webb.
8th grade: Kialah Bell, Dynastee Carthell, Braysen Dillow, Allisyn Johnson, Faith Kaufman.
