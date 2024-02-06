All sections
RecordsApril 13, 2024

Egyptian Middle School third quarter

Egyptian Middle School High Honor Roll 6th grade: Jesse Armnhart, Wyatt Goines, Macen Henderson, Ashlee Kaegi, John Livingston, Avery Parker, Taylor Thompson. 7th grade: Brayden Bagby, Owen Gibson, Vanessa Greenley, Reece Turner. 8th grade: Sky Burton, Lacie Goines, Bailey Greable...

Egyptian Middle School

High Honor Roll

6th grade: Jesse Armnhart, Wyatt Goines, Macen Henderson, Ashlee Kaegi, John Livingston, Avery Parker, Taylor Thompson.

7th grade: Brayden Bagby, Owen Gibson, Vanessa Greenley, Reece Turner.

8th grade: Sky Burton, Lacie Goines, Bailey Greable.

Honor Roll

6th grade: Emily Greable, Chesleigh Miller, Kambria Ressel, Journey Webb.

8th grade: Kialah Bell, Dynastee Carthell, Braysen Dillow, Allisyn Johnson, Faith Kaufman.

Honor Rolls

