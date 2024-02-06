All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsApril 23, 2022

Egyptian Middle School third quarter

Egyptian Middle School High Honor Roll 6th grade: Kialah Bell, Dynastee Carthell. 7th grade: Adaline Turner. 8th grade: William Lessar, Madison Neal, Aubrey Schultz, Landon Thompson. Honor Roll 6th grade: Braysen Dillow, Lacie Goines, Billy Seals. 7th grade: Gabina Dare, Lillyana Levins, Mason Vaughn...

Egyptian Middle School

High Honor Roll

6th grade: Kialah Bell, Dynastee Carthell.

7th grade: Adaline Turner.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

8th grade: William Lessar, Madison Neal, Aubrey Schultz, Landon Thompson.

Honor Roll

6th grade: Braysen Dillow, Lacie Goines, Billy Seals.

7th grade: Gabina Dare, Lillyana Levins, Mason Vaughn.

8th grade: Emma Cain, Jimmie Easton, Aniya Graham, Rayah Huffman, Jackson McHughs.

Story Tags
Honor Rolls

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy