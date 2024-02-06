Egyptian Middle School third quarter

Egyptian Middle School
High Honor Roll
6th grade: Kialah Bell, Dynastee Carthell.
7th grade: Adaline Turner.
8th grade: William Lessar, Madison Neal, Aubrey Schultz, Landon Thompson.
Honor Roll
6th grade: Braysen Dillow, Lacie Goines, Billy Seals.
7th grade: Gabina Dare, Lillyana Levins, Mason Vaughn.
8th grade: Emma Cain, Jimmie Easton, Aniya Graham, Rayah Huffman, Jackson McHughs.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.