Egyptian Middle School
Third Quarter
High Honor Roll
7th grade: Aubrey Schultz.
8th grade: Claire Greenley, Alesha Knupp.
Honor Roll
6th grade: Coy Schultz, Mason Vaughn.
7th grade: Emma Cain, Rayah Huffman, William Lessar, Madison Neal, Landon Thompson.
8th grade: Pearl Burton, Camie Clark-Blake, Anthony Hale, Madison Myers, Brandon Plott, Elijah Sitton, Brandon Tedlock.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.