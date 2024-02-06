All sections
March 27, 2021

Egyptian Middle School third quarter

Egyptian Middle School Third Quarter High Honor Roll 7th grade: Aubrey Schultz. 8th grade: Claire Greenley, Alesha Knupp. Honor Roll 6th grade: Coy Schultz, Mason Vaughn. 7th grade: Emma Cain, Rayah Huffman, William Lessar, Madison Neal, Landon Thompson

Egyptian Middle School

Third Quarter

High Honor Roll

7th grade: Aubrey Schultz.

8th grade: Claire Greenley, Alesha Knupp.

Honor Roll

6th grade: Coy Schultz, Mason Vaughn.

7th grade: Emma Cain, Rayah Huffman, William Lessar, Madison Neal, Landon Thompson.

8th grade: Pearl Burton, Camie Clark-Blake, Anthony Hale, Madison Myers, Brandon Plott, Elijah Sitton, Brandon Tedlock.

Honor Rolls

