Egyptian Middle School third quarter

Egyptian Middle School
High Honor Roll
6th grade: Emma Cain.
7th grade: Elijah Sitton.
8th grade: Mary Cox, Hallie Huffman, Allison Turner.
Honor Roll
6th grade: Lillian Belmont, Rayah Huffman, Madison Neal, Aubrey Schultz, Landon Thompson.
7th grade: Claire Greenley, Alesha Knupp, Brandon Plott, Janie Riggs, Brandon Tedlock, Cassidy Vaughn.
8th grade: Elaina Abercrombie, Katie Dodson, Raylynn Liggett, Roger Potts, Elijah Price, Cyrus Robbins, Kayden Turner, Peyton Vaughn.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.