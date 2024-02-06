All sections
RecordsApril 18, 2020

Egyptian Middle School third quarter

Egyptian Middle School High Honor Roll 6th grade: Emma Cain. 7th grade: Elijah Sitton. 8th grade: Mary Cox, Hallie Huffman, Allison Turner. Honor Roll 6th grade: Lillian Belmont, Rayah Huffman, Madison Neal, Aubrey Schultz, Landon Thompson. 7th grade: Claire Greenley, Alesha Knupp, Brandon Plott, Janie Riggs, Brandon Tedlock, Cassidy Vaughn...

Egyptian Middle School

High Honor Roll

6th grade: Emma Cain.

7th grade: Elijah Sitton.

8th grade: Mary Cox, Hallie Huffman, Allison Turner.

Honor Roll

6th grade: Lillian Belmont, Rayah Huffman, Madison Neal, Aubrey Schultz, Landon Thompson.

7th grade: Claire Greenley, Alesha Knupp, Brandon Plott, Janie Riggs, Brandon Tedlock, Cassidy Vaughn.

8th grade: Elaina Abercrombie, Katie Dodson, Raylynn Liggett, Roger Potts, Elijah Price, Cyrus Robbins, Kayden Turner, Peyton Vaughn.

