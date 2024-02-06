All sections
RecordsMarch 23, 2019

Egyptian Middle School third quarter

Egyptian Middle School High Honor Roll 7th grade: Mary Cox. 8th grade: Makenzie Knupp, Ian Reynolds, Issac Turner, Kelsey Whalen. Honor Roll 6th grade: Angel Brown, Madison Myers, Brandon Plott, Janie Riggs, Elijah Sitton, Chasidy Vaughn. 7th grade: Raylynn Liggett, Elijah Price, Allison Turner, Peyton Vaughn

Egyptian Middle School

High Honor Roll

7th grade: Mary Cox.

8th grade: Makenzie Knupp, Ian Reynolds, Issac Turner, Kelsey Whalen.

Honor Roll

6th grade: Angel Brown, Madison Myers, Brandon Plott, Janie Riggs, Elijah Sitton, Chasidy Vaughn.

7th grade: Raylynn Liggett, Elijah Price, Allison Turner, Peyton Vaughn.

8th grade: Kathryn Bennett, Caylee Davis, Charley Glaab.

Honor Rolls

