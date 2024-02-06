Egyptian Middle School third quarter

Egyptian Middle School
High Honor Roll
7th grade: Mary Cox.
8th grade: Makenzie Knupp, Ian Reynolds, Issac Turner, Kelsey Whalen.
Honor Roll
6th grade: Angel Brown, Madison Myers, Brandon Plott, Janie Riggs, Elijah Sitton, Chasidy Vaughn.
7th grade: Raylynn Liggett, Elijah Price, Allison Turner, Peyton Vaughn.
8th grade: Kathryn Bennett, Caylee Davis, Charley Glaab.
