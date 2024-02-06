All sections
January 27, 2024

Egyptian Middle School second quarter

Egyptian Middle School

High Honor Rol

6th grade: Jesse Arnhart, Macen Henderson, John Livingston, Avery Parker, Taylor Thompson.

7th grade: Brayden Bagby, Owen Gibson, Reece Turner.

8th grade: Kialah Bell, Dynastee Carthell, Lacie Goines.

Honor Roll

6th grade: Wyatt Goines, Emily Greable.

7th grade: Vanessa Greenley.

8th grade: Sky Burton, Braysen Dillow, Faith Kaufman.

Honor Rolls

