Egyptian Middle School second quarter

Egyptian Middle School
High Honor Roll
6th grade: Erabella Peach, Reece Turner.
7th grade: Sky Burton, Dynastee Carthell, Braysen Dillow, Lacie Goines.
8th grade: Lillyana Levins, Kairee White.
Honor Roll
6th grade: Brayden Bagby, Vanessa Greenley.
7th grade: Kialah Bell, Faith Kaufman, Dayana Peach.
8th grade: Gabina Dare, Adaline Turner.
