RecordsJanuary 21, 2023

Egyptian Middle School second quarter

Egyptian Middle School High Honor Roll 6th grade: Erabella Peach, Reece Turner. 7th grade: Sky Burton, Dynastee Carthell, Braysen Dillow, Lacie Goines. 8th grade: Lillyana Levins, Kairee White. Honor Roll 6th grade: Brayden Bagby, Vanessa Greenley. 7th grade: Kialah Bell, Faith Kaufman, Dayana Peach

Egyptian Middle School

High Honor Roll

6th grade: Erabella Peach, Reece Turner.

7th grade: Sky Burton, Dynastee Carthell, Braysen Dillow, Lacie Goines.

8th grade: Lillyana Levins, Kairee White.

Honor Roll

6th grade: Brayden Bagby, Vanessa Greenley.

7th grade: Kialah Bell, Faith Kaufman, Dayana Peach.

8th grade: Gabina Dare, Adaline Turner.

Honor Rolls

