Egyptian Middle School second quarter

Egyptian Middle School
High Honor Roll
7th grade: Aubrey Schultz, Landon Thompson.
8th grade: Pearl Burton, Claire Greenley, Brandon Tedlock.
Honor Roll
6th grade: Gabina Dare, Coy Schultz, Mason Vaughn.
7th grade: Rayah Huffman.
8th grade: Angel Brown, Camie Clark-Blake, Anthony Hale, Alesha Knupp, Jeremy Mann, Madison Myers, Elijah Sitton.
