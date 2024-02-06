All sections
November 22, 2023

Egyptian Middle School first quarter

Egyptian Middle School High Honor Roll 6th grade: Jesse Arnhart, Emily Greable, Macen Henderson, John Livingston, Avery Parker, Taylor Thompson. 7th grade: Brayden Bagby, Owen Gibson, Vanessa Greenley, Reece Turner. 8th grade: Sky Burton, Dynastee Carthell, Lacie Goines, Aaiden Stephens...

Egyptian Middle School

High Honor Roll

6th grade: Jesse Arnhart, Emily Greable, Macen Henderson, John Livingston, Avery Parker, Taylor Thompson.

7th grade: Brayden Bagby, Owen Gibson, Vanessa Greenley, Reece Turner.

8th grade: Sky Burton, Dynastee Carthell, Lacie Goines, Aaiden Stephens.

Honor Roll

6th grade: Wyatt Goines, Ashlee Kaegi, Chesleigh Miller.

8th grade: Kialah Bell, Braysen Dillow, Billy Seals.

Honor Rolls

