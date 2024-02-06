All sections
RecordsNovember 23, 2022
Egyptian Middle School first quarter
Egyptian Middle School

High Honor Roll

6th grade: Erabella Peach.

7th grade: Dynastee Carthell.

8th grade: Kairee White.

Honor Roll

6th grade: Brayden Bagby, Vanessa Greenley, Reece Turner.

7th grade: Braysen Dillow, Lacie Goines, Dayana Peach.

8th grade: Gabina Dare, Rachel Kaufman, Lillyana Levins, Adline Turner.

Honor Rolls

