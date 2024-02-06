Egyptian Middle School first quarter

Egyptian Middle School
High Honor Roll
6th grade: Erabella Peach.
7th grade: Dynastee Carthell.
8th grade: Kairee White.
Honor Roll
6th grade: Brayden Bagby, Vanessa Greenley, Reece Turner.
7th grade: Braysen Dillow, Lacie Goines, Dayana Peach.
8th grade: Gabina Dare, Rachel Kaufman, Lillyana Levins, Adline Turner.
