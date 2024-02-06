All sections
Records
November 24, 2021

Egyptian Middle School first quarter

Egyptian Middle School

High Honor Roll

8th grade: William Lessar, Aubrey Schultz, Landon Thompson.

Honor Roll

6th grade: Sky Burton, Dynastee Carthell.

7th grade: Lillyana Levins, Adaline Turner, Mason Vaughn, Kairee White.

8th grade: Emma Cain, Rayah Huffman, Madison Neal.

Honor Rolls

