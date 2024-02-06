Egyptian Middle School first quarter

Egyptian Middle School
High Honor Roll
8th grade: William Lessar, Aubrey Schultz, Landon Thompson.
Honor Roll
6th grade: Sky Burton, Dynastee Carthell.
7th grade: Lillyana Levins, Adaline Turner, Mason Vaughn, Kairee White.
8th grade: Emma Cain, Rayah Huffman, Madison Neal.
