Egyptian Middle School first quarter

Egyptian Middle School
High Honor Roll
7th grade: Rayah Huffman, Aubrey Schultz.
8th grade: Pearl Burton, Camie Clark-Blake, Alesha Knupp, Madison Myers.
Honor Roll
6th grade: Gabina Dare, Coy Schultz, Adaline Turner.
7th grade: Emma Cain, Jackson McHughs, Joshua McKee, Madison Neal, Natalie Taylor, Landon Thompson.
8th grade: Angel Brown, Claire Greenley, Brandon Plott, Elijah Sitton, Brandon Tedlock.
