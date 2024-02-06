All sections
RecordsNovember 24, 2020

Egyptian Middle School first quarter

Egyptian Middle School High Honor Roll 7th grade: Rayah Huffman, Aubrey Schultz. 8th grade: Pearl Burton, Camie Clark-Blake, Alesha Knupp, Madison Myers. Honor Roll 6th grade: Gabina Dare, Coy Schultz, Adaline Turner. 7th grade: Emma Cain, Jackson McHughs, Joshua McKee, Madison Neal, Natalie Taylor, Landon Thompson...

Egyptian Middle School

High Honor Roll

7th grade: Rayah Huffman, Aubrey Schultz.

8th grade: Pearl Burton, Camie Clark-Blake, Alesha Knupp, Madison Myers.

Honor Roll

6th grade: Gabina Dare, Coy Schultz, Adaline Turner.

7th grade: Emma Cain, Jackson McHughs, Joshua McKee, Madison Neal, Natalie Taylor, Landon Thompson.

8th grade: Angel Brown, Claire Greenley, Brandon Plott, Elijah Sitton, Brandon Tedlock.

