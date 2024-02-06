All sections
RecordsNovember 27, 2019

Egyptian Middle School first quarter

Egyptian Middle School High Honor Roll 7th grade: Elijah Sitton. 8th grade: Elaina Abercrombie, Mary Cox, Roger Potts, Elijah Price, Cyrus Robbins, Allison Turner, Peyton Vaughn. Honor Roll 6th grade: Landon Thompson. 7th grade: Brandon Plott, Janie Riggs, Chasidy Vaughn...

Egyptian Middle School

High Honor Roll

7th grade: Elijah Sitton.

8th grade: Elaina Abercrombie, Mary Cox, Roger Potts, Elijah Price, Cyrus Robbins, Allison Turner, Peyton Vaughn.

Honor Roll

6th grade: Landon Thompson.

7th grade: Brandon Plott, Janie Riggs, Chasidy Vaughn.

8th grade: Hallie Huffman, Raylynn Liggett, Kayden Turner.

Honor Rolls

