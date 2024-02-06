Egyptian Middle School first quarter

Egyptian Middle School
High Honor Roll
7th grade: Elijah Sitton.
8th grade: Elaina Abercrombie, Mary Cox, Roger Potts, Elijah Price, Cyrus Robbins, Allison Turner, Peyton Vaughn.
Honor Roll
6th grade: Landon Thompson.
7th grade: Brandon Plott, Janie Riggs, Chasidy Vaughn.
8th grade: Hallie Huffman, Raylynn Liggett, Kayden Turner.
