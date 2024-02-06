All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
RecordsNovember 21, 2018

Egyptian Middle School first quarter

Egyptian Middle School High Honor Roll 6th grade: Brandon Plott, Janie Riggs, Elijah Sitton, Chasidy Vaughn 7th grade: Allison Turner 8th grade: Charley Glaab, Makenzie Knupp, Issac Turner, Kelsey Whalen Honor Roll 6th grade: Angel Brown, Pearl Burton, Claire Greenley...

Egyptian Middle School

High Honor Roll

6th grade: Brandon Plott, Janie Riggs, Elijah Sitton, Chasidy Vaughn

7th grade: Allison Turner

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

8th grade: Charley Glaab, Makenzie Knupp, Issac Turner, Kelsey Whalen

Honor Roll

6th grade: Angel Brown, Pearl Burton, Claire Greenley

7th grade: Mary Cox, Raylynn Liggett, Elaina Miller, Elijah Price, Peyton Vaughn

8th grade: Kyle Caldwell, Caylee Davis, Ian Reynolds

Story Tags
Honor Rolls

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Police report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-16-24
RecordsNov. 16
Fire report 11-16-24
Fire report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Fire report 11-15-24
Police report 11-15-24
RecordsNov. 15
Police report 11-15-24
Fire report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Fire report 11-14-24
Police report 11-14-24
RecordsNov. 14
Police report 11-14-24
Fire report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Fire report 11-9-24
Police report 11-9-24
RecordsNov. 9
Police report 11-9-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy