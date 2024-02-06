Egyptian Middle School first quarter

Egyptian Middle School
High Honor Roll
6th grade: Brandon Plott, Janie Riggs, Elijah Sitton, Chasidy Vaughn
7th grade: Allison Turner
8th grade: Charley Glaab, Makenzie Knupp, Issac Turner, Kelsey Whalen
Honor Roll
6th grade: Angel Brown, Pearl Burton, Claire Greenley
7th grade: Mary Cox, Raylynn Liggett, Elaina Miller, Elijah Price, Peyton Vaughn
8th grade: Kyle Caldwell, Caylee Davis, Ian Reynolds
