Egyptian Middle School 4th quarter

Egyptian Middle School
High Honor Roll
6th grade: Makenzie Knupp.
7th grade: Anna McLaughlin, Breanna Plott, Sha'veh Price, Maisie Sitton.
8th grade: Mackenzie Williamson.
Honor Roll
6th grade: Caylee Davis, Ian Reynolds, Issac Turner, Madison VanAlstine, Kelsey Whalen.
7th grade: Ambria Casper, Courtney Lewis, Jennifer McLaughlin.
8th grade: Jacob Simmons.
