RecordsJuly 11, 2017

Egyptian Middle School 4th quarter

Egyptian Middle School

High Honor Roll

6th grade: Makenzie Knupp.

7th grade: Anna McLaughlin, Breanna Plott, Sha'veh Price, Maisie Sitton.

8th grade: Mackenzie Williamson.

Honor Roll

6th grade: Caylee Davis, Ian Reynolds, Issac Turner, Madison VanAlstine, Kelsey Whalen.

7th grade: Ambria Casper, Courtney Lewis, Jennifer McLaughlin.

8th grade: Jacob Simmons.

Honor Rolls

