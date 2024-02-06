Egyptian Middle School 3rd qt

Egyptian Middle School
High Honor Roll
6th grade: Makenzie Knupp.
7th grade: Courtney Lewis, Anna McLaughlin, Breanna Plott, Sha'veh Price, Maisie Sitton.
Honor Roll
6th grade: Ian Reynolds, Issac Turner, Kelsey Whalen, Madison Van Alstine.
7th grade: Ambria Casper, Jennifer McLaughlin.
8th grade: Jacob Simmons, Mackenzie Williamson.
