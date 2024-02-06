Egyptian Middle School 2nd quarter

Egyptian Middle School
High Honor Roll
6th grade: Janie Riggs, Elijah Sitton.
7th grade: Elijah Price, Allison Turner, Peyton Vaughn.
8th grade: Charley Glaab, Makenzie Knupp, Ian Reynolds, Issac Turner.
Honor Roll
6th grade: Chasidy Vaughn.
7th grade: Mary Cox, Raylyn Liggett.
8th grade: Anyai Blake, Kelsey Whalen.
