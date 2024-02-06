All sections
RecordsJanuary 19, 2019

Egyptian Middle School 2nd quarter

Egyptian Middle School High Honor Roll 6th grade: Janie Riggs, Elijah Sitton. 7th grade: Elijah Price, Allison Turner, Peyton Vaughn. 8th grade: Charley Glaab, Makenzie Knupp, Ian Reynolds, Issac Turner. Honor Roll 6th grade: Chasidy Vaughn. 7th grade: Mary Cox, Raylyn Liggett...

Egyptian Middle School

High Honor Roll

6th grade: Janie Riggs, Elijah Sitton.

7th grade: Elijah Price, Allison Turner, Peyton Vaughn.

8th grade: Charley Glaab, Makenzie Knupp, Ian Reynolds, Issac Turner.

Honor Roll

6th grade: Chasidy Vaughn.

7th grade: Mary Cox, Raylyn Liggett.

8th grade: Anyai Blake, Kelsey Whalen.

Honor Rolls

