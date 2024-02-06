Egyptian High School third quarter

Egyptian High School
High Honor Roll
9th grade: Adaline Turner, Kairee White.
10th grade: Jimmie Easton, Aniya Graham, William Lessar, Gracee Mathis, Aubrey Schultz, Riley Wood, Abrianna Woodson.
11th grade: Madison Britt, Pearl Burton, Madison Holm, Alesha Kaupp, Brandon Plott, Chasidy Vaughn.
12th grade: RayLynn Beasley-McDaniel, Natalie Grace, Kiersten Holloway, Hailee Holm, Hallie Huffman, Shaheim Jones, Matthew Masters, Roger Potts, Elijah Price, Cyrus Robbins, Allison Turner, Chelsea Wilson.
Honor Roll
9th grade: Gabina Dare, Lillyana Levins.
10th grade: Brooke Benn, Evan Bigham, Lexie Poole.
11th grade: April Arnhart, Trenton Bagby, Angel Brown, Camie Clark-Blake.
12th grade: Katherine Myers, Kayden Turner.
