All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsApril 13, 2024

Egyptian High School third quarter

Egyptian High School High Honor Roll 9th grade: Adaline Turner, Kairee White. 10th grade: Jimmie Easton, Aniya Graham, William Lessar, Gracee Mathis, Aubrey Schultz, Riley Wood, Abrianna Woodson. 11th grade: Madison Britt, Pearl Burton, Madison Holm, Alesha Kaupp, Brandon Plott, Chasidy Vaughn...

Egyptian High School

High Honor Roll

9th grade: Adaline Turner, Kairee White.

10th grade: Jimmie Easton, Aniya Graham, William Lessar, Gracee Mathis, Aubrey Schultz, Riley Wood, Abrianna Woodson.

11th grade: Madison Britt, Pearl Burton, Madison Holm, Alesha Kaupp, Brandon Plott, Chasidy Vaughn.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

12th grade: RayLynn Beasley-McDaniel, Natalie Grace, Kiersten Holloway, Hailee Holm, Hallie Huffman, Shaheim Jones, Matthew Masters, Roger Potts, Elijah Price, Cyrus Robbins, Allison Turner, Chelsea Wilson.

Honor Roll

9th grade: Gabina Dare, Lillyana Levins.

10th grade: Brooke Benn, Evan Bigham, Lexie Poole.

11th grade: April Arnhart, Trenton Bagby, Angel Brown, Camie Clark-Blake.

12th grade: Katherine Myers, Kayden Turner.

Story Tags
Honor Rolls
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 19
Fire report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 19
Police report 10-19-24
RecordsOct. 18
Fire report 10-18-24
RecordsOct. 17
Police report 10-18-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy