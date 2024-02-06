All sections
RecordsApril 23, 2022

Egyptian High School third quarter

Egyptian High School High Honor Roll 9th grade: Trenton Bagby, Pearl Burton, Alesha Knupp, Brandon Plott, Elijah Sitton, Chasidy Vaughn, 10th grade: Elaina Abercrombie, Mary Cox, Katie Dodson, Natalie Grace, Kiersten Holloway, Hailee Holm, Hallie Huffman, Elijah Price, Cyrus Robbins, Allison Turner, Peyton Vaughn, Chelsea Wilson...

Egyptian High School

High Honor Roll

9th grade: Trenton Bagby, Pearl Burton, Alesha Knupp, Brandon Plott, Elijah Sitton, Chasidy Vaughn,

10th grade: Elaina Abercrombie, Mary Cox, Katie Dodson, Natalie Grace, Kiersten Holloway, Hailee Holm, Hallie Huffman, Elijah Price, Cyrus Robbins, Allison Turner, Peyton Vaughn, Chelsea Wilson.

11th grade: Kathryn Bennett, Kyle Cardwell, Brennon Hill, Makenzie Knupp, Caleb Mann, Kyra McCall, Abigail Myers, Ian Reynolds, Chloe Shafer, Lydia Smothers, Kelsey Whalen.

12th grade: Aaron Bagby, Michael Foltz, Ayanna Kimmins, Anna McLaughlin, Jennifer McLaughlin, Kaden Miller, Evin Pearman, Breanna Plott, Destiny Price, Sha'veh Price, Maisie Sitton, Faith Story.

Honor Roll

10th grade: Marissa Adams, RayLynn Liggett, Roger Potts, Kayden Turner.

11th grade: Anyai Blake, Caylee Davis, Charley Glaab, Issac Turner, Rollin Turner, Levi Warren.

12th grade: Devion Blake.

Honor Rolls
