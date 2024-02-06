Egyptian High School third quarter

Egyptian High School
High Honor Roll
9th grade: Trenton Bagby, Pearl Burton, Alesha Knupp, Brandon Plott, Elijah Sitton, Chasidy Vaughn,
10th grade: Elaina Abercrombie, Mary Cox, Katie Dodson, Natalie Grace, Kiersten Holloway, Hailee Holm, Hallie Huffman, Elijah Price, Cyrus Robbins, Allison Turner, Peyton Vaughn, Chelsea Wilson.
11th grade: Kathryn Bennett, Kyle Cardwell, Brennon Hill, Makenzie Knupp, Caleb Mann, Kyra McCall, Abigail Myers, Ian Reynolds, Chloe Shafer, Lydia Smothers, Kelsey Whalen.
12th grade: Aaron Bagby, Michael Foltz, Ayanna Kimmins, Anna McLaughlin, Jennifer McLaughlin, Kaden Miller, Evin Pearman, Breanna Plott, Destiny Price, Sha'veh Price, Maisie Sitton, Faith Story.
Honor Roll
10th grade: Marissa Adams, RayLynn Liggett, Roger Potts, Kayden Turner.
11th grade: Anyai Blake, Caylee Davis, Charley Glaab, Issac Turner, Rollin Turner, Levi Warren.
12th grade: Devion Blake.
