RecordsMarch 27, 2021

Egyptian High School third quarter

Egyptian High School Third quarter High Honor Roll 9th grade: Mary Cox, Katie Dodson, Hailee Holm, Hallie Huffman, Raylynn Liggett, Elijah Price, Allison Turner, Peyton Vaughn. 10th grade: Brennon Hill, Makenzie Knupp, Rollin Turner. 11th grade: Michael Foltz, Anna McLaughlin, Jennifer McLaughlin, Breanna Plott, Sha'veh Price, Faith Sheppard, Maisie Sitton...

Egyptian High School

Third quarter

High Honor Roll

9th grade: Mary Cox, Katie Dodson, Hailee Holm, Hallie Huffman, Raylynn Liggett, Elijah Price, Allison Turner, Peyton Vaughn.

10th grade: Brennon Hill, Makenzie Knupp, Rollin Turner.

11th grade: Michael Foltz, Anna McLaughlin, Jennifer McLaughlin, Breanna Plott, Sha'veh Price, Faith Sheppard, Maisie Sitton.

12th grade: Daisha Carthell, Izabella Dillingham, Morgan Henderson, Daniel Klingeman, Mackenzie Williamson.

Honor Roll

9th grade: Roger Potts, Cyrus Robbins, Kayden Turner.

10th grade: Caylee Davis, Charley Glaab, Kyra McCall, Ian Reynolds, Chloe Shafer, Issac Turner.

11th grade: Kaden Miller.

12th grade: Kevin Banks, Alissa Pitcher.

