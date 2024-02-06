Egyptian High School
Third quarter
High Honor Roll
9th grade: Mary Cox, Katie Dodson, Hailee Holm, Hallie Huffman, Raylynn Liggett, Elijah Price, Allison Turner, Peyton Vaughn.
10th grade: Brennon Hill, Makenzie Knupp, Rollin Turner.
11th grade: Michael Foltz, Anna McLaughlin, Jennifer McLaughlin, Breanna Plott, Sha'veh Price, Faith Sheppard, Maisie Sitton.
12th grade: Daisha Carthell, Izabella Dillingham, Morgan Henderson, Daniel Klingeman, Mackenzie Williamson.
Honor Roll
9th grade: Roger Potts, Cyrus Robbins, Kayden Turner.
10th grade: Caylee Davis, Charley Glaab, Kyra McCall, Ian Reynolds, Chloe Shafer, Issac Turner.
11th grade: Kaden Miller.
12th grade: Kevin Banks, Alissa Pitcher.
