RecordsApril 18, 2020

Egyptian High School third quarter

Egyptian High School

High Honor Roll

9th grade: Kathryn Bennett, Caylee Davis, Charley Glaab, Makenzie Knupp, Ian Reynolds, Chole Shafer, Issac Turner, Rollin Turner, Kelsey Whalen.

10th grade: Alexandrea Koch, Anna McLaughlin, Jennifer McLaughlin, Breanna Plott, Sha'veh Price. Maisie Sitton.

11th grade: Daisha Carthell, Izabella Dillingham, Daniel Klingeman, Bryanna Pace, Mackenzie Williamson, Kylie Whitney.

12th grade: Chyaria Barnett, Brent Boren, Aubreigh Curtis, Dawson Essex, Jolie Hill, Kelcie Kobel, Lucas McLaughlin, Camryn Mitchell, Morgan Pace, Noah Reeves, James Sissom, Christian Trexler, Ryan VanDommelen, Joseph Warren, Koby White.

Honor Roll

9th grade: Anyai Blake, Kyle Caldwell, Brennon Hill, Anasjai Jones, Caleb Mann, Kyra McCall, Abigail Myers.

10th grade: Devion Blake, Michael Foltz, Kaden Miller, Evin Pearman, Faith Sheppard, Jered Turner.

11th grade: Keyaunna Harris, Morgan Henderson, Alissa Pitcher, Jacob Simmons.

12th grade: Jacob Tellor.

