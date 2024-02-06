All sections
RecordsMarch 23, 2019

Egyptian High School third quarter

Egyptian High School

High Honor Roll

9th grade: Anna McLaughlin, Jennifer McLaughlin, Kaden Miller, Breanna Plott, Sha'veh Price, Maisie Sitton.

10th grade: Daisha Carthell, Izabella Dillingham, Jesse Hayes, Bryanna Pace, Mackenzie Williamson.

11th grade: Dawson Essex, Kelcie Kobel, Lucas McLaughlin, Morgan Pace, Christian Trexler, Ryan VanDommelen, Koby White.

12th grade: Paige Butcher, Chloe Dowdy, Kailee Henderson, Brianna Lesar, Brooke Sinn, Loralee Taylor, Brianna Venson, Caleigh Woodard.

Honor Roll

9th grade: Ayanna Kimmins, Jered Turner.

10th grade: Morgan Henderson, Jacob Simmons, Kylie Whitney.

11th grade: Chyaria Barnett, Aubreigh Curtis, Jacob Tellor.

12th grade: Tyrell Banks, Amaiah Wade.

