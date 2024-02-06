Egyptian High School third quarter

Egyptian High School
High Honor Roll
9th grade: Anna McLaughlin, Jennifer McLaughlin, Kaden Miller, Breanna Plott, Sha'veh Price, Maisie Sitton.
10th grade: Daisha Carthell, Izabella Dillingham, Jesse Hayes, Bryanna Pace, Mackenzie Williamson.
11th grade: Dawson Essex, Kelcie Kobel, Lucas McLaughlin, Morgan Pace, Christian Trexler, Ryan VanDommelen, Koby White.
12th grade: Paige Butcher, Chloe Dowdy, Kailee Henderson, Brianna Lesar, Brooke Sinn, Loralee Taylor, Brianna Venson, Caleigh Woodard.
Honor Roll
9th grade: Ayanna Kimmins, Jered Turner.
10th grade: Morgan Henderson, Jacob Simmons, Kylie Whitney.
11th grade: Chyaria Barnett, Aubreigh Curtis, Jacob Tellor.
12th grade: Tyrell Banks, Amaiah Wade.
