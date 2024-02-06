All sections
RecordsApril 9, 2017

Egyptian High School third quarter

Egyptian High School High Honor Roll 9th grade: Dawson Essex, Lucas McLaughlin, Morgan Pace. 10th grade: Kailee Henderson, Brooke Sinn, Loralee Taylor. 11th grade: Sarah Johnson, Kayla Kobel, Kelsey McCrite, Asya Wade. 12th grade: Emmalea Bigham, Daneesha Carthell, Annabell Foeste, Kenneth Foltz, Cheyenne Petzoldt, Emily Pitcher...

Egyptian High School

High Honor Roll

9th grade: Dawson Essex, Lucas McLaughlin, Morgan Pace.

10th grade: Kailee Henderson, Brooke Sinn, Loralee Taylor.

11th grade: Sarah Johnson, Kayla Kobel, Kelsey McCrite, Asya Wade.

12th grade: Emmalea Bigham, Daneesha Carthell, Annabell Foeste, Kenneth Foltz, Cheyenne Petzoldt, Emily Pitcher.

Honor Roll

9th grade: Jolie Hill, Kelcie Kobel, Noah Reeves, Trevor Smith, Christian Trexler.

10th grade: Tyrell Banks, Clourtney Bledsoe, Paige Butcher, Brittany Dailey, Chloe Dowdy, Dakotah Patterson, Amaiah Wade, Caleigh Woodard.

11th grade: Amanda Bennett, Lesley Grace, Tristan Parker, Jasi Sissom, Madelynn Smith, Brandy Taylor.

12th grade: Cameryn Curtis, Samuel Hale, Tyra Huff, Makenzie Welter

Honor Rolls
