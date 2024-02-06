Egyptian High School third quarter

Egyptian High School
High Honor Roll
9th grade: Dawson Essex, Lucas McLaughlin, Morgan Pace.
10th grade: Kailee Henderson, Brooke Sinn, Loralee Taylor.
11th grade: Sarah Johnson, Kayla Kobel, Kelsey McCrite, Asya Wade.
12th grade: Emmalea Bigham, Daneesha Carthell, Annabell Foeste, Kenneth Foltz, Cheyenne Petzoldt, Emily Pitcher.
Honor Roll
9th grade: Jolie Hill, Kelcie Kobel, Noah Reeves, Trevor Smith, Christian Trexler.
10th grade: Tyrell Banks, Clourtney Bledsoe, Paige Butcher, Brittany Dailey, Chloe Dowdy, Dakotah Patterson, Amaiah Wade, Caleigh Woodard.
11th grade: Amanda Bennett, Lesley Grace, Tristan Parker, Jasi Sissom, Madelynn Smith, Brandy Taylor.
12th grade: Cameryn Curtis, Samuel Hale, Tyra Huff, Makenzie Welter
