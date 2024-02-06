All sections
RecordsJanuary 27, 2024

Egyptian High School second quarter

Egyptian High School High Honor Roll 9th grade: Kairee White. 10th grade: Jimmie Easton, William Lessar, Aubrey Schultz, Riley Wood, Abrianna Woodson. 11th grade: Angel Brown, Pearl Burton, Madison Holm, Alesha Knupp, Brandon Plott, Chasidy Vaughn. 12th grade: Xander Beene, Natalie Grace, Kiersten Holloway, Hailee Holm, Hallie Huffman, Shaheim Jones, RayLynn Liggett, Matthew Masters, Elijah Price, Allison Turner, Chelsea Wilson...

Egyptian High School

High Honor Roll

9th grade: Kairee White.

10th grade: Jimmie Easton, William Lessar, Aubrey Schultz, Riley Wood, Abrianna Woodson.

11th grade: Angel Brown, Pearl Burton, Madison Holm, Alesha Knupp, Brandon Plott, Chasidy Vaughn.

12th grade: Xander Beene, Natalie Grace, Kiersten Holloway, Hailee Holm, Hallie Huffman, Shaheim Jones, RayLynn Liggett, Matthew Masters, Elijah Price, Allison Turner, Chelsea Wilson.

Honor Roll

9th grade: Lillyana Levins, Adaline Turner.

10th grade: Eyan Burton, Gracee Mathis.

12th grade: Kari Bigham, Roger Potts, Cyrus Robbins.

