Egyptian High School second quarter

Egyptian High School
High Honor Roll
9th grade: Eyan Burton, Emma Cain, William Lessar, Madison Neal, Aubrey Schultz, Riley Wood.
10th grade: Trenton Bagby, Pearl Burton, Madison Holm, Alesha Knupp, Brandon Plott, Elijah Sitton, Brandon Tedlock, Chasidy Vaughn, Fanelle Woodson.
11th grade: Elaina Abercrombie, Natalie Grace, Kiersten Holloway, Elliot Holm, Hallie Huffman, RayLynn Ligett, Matthew Masters, Elijah Price, Cyrus Robbins, Allison Turner.
12th grade: Kathryn Bennett, Kyle Caldwell, Anthony Ford, Makenzie Knupp, Kyra McCall, Abigail Myers, Haylie Poole, Chloe Shafer, Lydia Smothers, Issac Turner, Rollin Turner, Levi Warren.
Honor Roll
9th grade: Evan Bigham, Rayah Huffman, Gracee Mathis.
10th grade: Stephanie Beasley, Madison Britt, Angel Brown, Camie Clark-Blake, Logan Johnson, Jeremy Mann, Madison Myers.
11th grade: Kari Bigham, Roger Potts, Chelsea Wilson.
12th grade: Anyai Blake, Caylee Davis, Brennon Hill, Caleb Mann, Bryan Reynolds, Ian Reynolds, Conner Smith.
