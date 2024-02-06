All sections
RecordsJanuary 21, 2023

Egyptian High School second quarter

Egyptian High School High Honor Roll 9th grade: Eyan Burton, Emma Cain, William Lessar, Madison Neal, Aubrey Schultz, Riley Wood. 10th grade: Trenton Bagby, Pearl Burton, Madison Holm, Alesha Knupp, Brandon Plott, Elijah Sitton, Brandon Tedlock, Chasidy Vaughn, Fanelle Woodson...

Egyptian High School

High Honor Roll

9th grade: Eyan Burton, Emma Cain, William Lessar, Madison Neal, Aubrey Schultz, Riley Wood.

10th grade: Trenton Bagby, Pearl Burton, Madison Holm, Alesha Knupp, Brandon Plott, Elijah Sitton, Brandon Tedlock, Chasidy Vaughn, Fanelle Woodson.

11th grade: Elaina Abercrombie, Natalie Grace, Kiersten Holloway, Elliot Holm, Hallie Huffman, RayLynn Ligett, Matthew Masters, Elijah Price, Cyrus Robbins, Allison Turner.

12th grade: Kathryn Bennett, Kyle Caldwell, Anthony Ford, Makenzie Knupp, Kyra McCall, Abigail Myers, Haylie Poole, Chloe Shafer, Lydia Smothers, Issac Turner, Rollin Turner, Levi Warren.

Honor Roll

9th grade: Evan Bigham, Rayah Huffman, Gracee Mathis.

10th grade: Stephanie Beasley, Madison Britt, Angel Brown, Camie Clark-Blake, Logan Johnson, Jeremy Mann, Madison Myers.

11th grade: Kari Bigham, Roger Potts, Chelsea Wilson.

12th grade: Anyai Blake, Caylee Davis, Brennon Hill, Caleb Mann, Bryan Reynolds, Ian Reynolds, Conner Smith.

