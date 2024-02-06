Egyptian High School second quarter

Egyptian High School
High Honor Roll
9th grade: Mary Cox, Hailee Holm, RayLynn Liggett, Elijah Price, Allison Turner, Peyton Vaughn.
10th grade: Caylee Davis, Charley Glaab, Makenzie Knupp, Chloe Shafer, Issac Turner, Rollin Turner, Kelsey Whalen.
11th grade: Anna McLaughlin, Jennifer McLaughlin, Kaden Miller, Breanna Plott, Sha'veh Price, Massie Sitton.
12th grade: Daisha Carthell, Izabella Dillingham, Daniel Klingeman, Mackenzie Williamson.
Honor Roll
9th grade: Hallie Huffman, Cyrus Robbins, Chelsea Wilson.
10th grade: Kathryn Bennett, Brennon Hill, Kyra McCall, Ian Reynolds.
11th grade: Michael Foltz, Alexandrea Koch, Evin Pearman, Faith Sheppard.
12th grade: Kevin Banks, Jesse Hayes, Morgan Henderson, Jacob Simmons, Kylie Whitney.
