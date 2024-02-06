Egyptian High School second quarter

Egyptian High School
High Honor Roll
9th grade: Kathryn Bennett, Caylee Davis, Charley Glaab, Makenzie Knupp, Ian Reynolds, Chloe Shafer, Issac Turner, Rollin Turner, Kelsey Whalen.
10th grade: Anna McLaughlin, Jennifer McLaughlin, Kaden Miller, Breanna Plott, Sha'veh Price, Maisie Sitton.
11th grade: Daisha Carthell, Izabella Dillingham, Daniel Klingeman, Bryanna Pace, Jacob Simmons, Mackenzie Williamson, Kylie Whitney.
12th grade: Chyaria Barnett, Brent Boren, Aubreigh Curtis, Dawson Essex, Jolie Hill, Kelcie Kobel, Lucas McLaughlin, Camryn Mitchell, Morgan Pace, Christian Trexler, Ryan VanDommelen, Joseph Warren, Koby White.
Honor Roll
9th grade: Anyai Blake, Brennon Hill, Anasjai Jones, Abigail Myers.
10th grade: Michael Foltz, Alexandrea Koch, Evin Pearman, Faith Sheppard, Jered Turner.
11th grade: Kevin Banks, Morgan Henderson, Alissa Pitcher.
12th grade: Noah Reeves, James Sissom, Trevor Smith.
